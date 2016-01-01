Overview of Dr. George Coppit, MD

Dr. George Coppit, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Coppit works at Frederick Health Medical Group in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.