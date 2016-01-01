Dr. George Coppit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Coppit, MD
Overview of Dr. George Coppit, MD
Dr. George Coppit, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Coppit's Office Locations
Frederick Health Thomas Johnson75 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste B, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. George Coppit, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1760581821
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppit accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppit has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coppit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.