Dr. George Corrent, MD
Overview of Dr. George Corrent, MD
Dr. George Corrent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.
Dr. Corrent works at
Dr. Corrent's Office Locations
Quigley Eye Specialists16431 Corporate Commerce Way Ste 104, Fort Myers, FL 33913 Directions (239) 466-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oscar Health
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent & thorough. Spends time explaining & answering question. Professional - best eye exam I have had in Naples. Staff of professional and friendly. A good experience.
About Dr. George Corrent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital|Fellowship In Cornea and External Disease
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U|Ophthalmology
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Ophthalmology
