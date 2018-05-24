Dr. George Coseriu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coseriu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Coseriu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Coseriu, MD
Dr. George Coseriu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Coseriu works at
Dr. Coseriu's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic970 E Washington St Ste 1C, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-5700
-
2
German L. Neri MD Facp LLC14701 Detroit Ave Ste 640, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 221-6814
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We need more physicians like Dr. C. Provided with a very affordable alternative.
About Dr. George Coseriu, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881658037
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coseriu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coseriu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coseriu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coseriu works at
Dr. Coseriu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coseriu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coseriu speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coseriu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coseriu.
