Overview of Dr. George Coseriu, MD

Dr. George Coseriu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Coseriu works at Medina Hospital Medical Office Building in Medina, OH with other offices in Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.