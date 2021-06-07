Overview

Dr. George Cousin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cousin works at Family Medicine Clinic in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Swine Flu, Bird Flu and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.