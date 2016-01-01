Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Cowan, MD
Dr. George Cowan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Mary Sheahan Krainin Msw Lisw-cp517 S Coit St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 758-4749
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Psychiatry
English
NPI: 1740365691
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Dr. Cowan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.