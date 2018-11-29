Overview of Dr. George Cravens, MD

Dr. George Cravens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.



Dr. Cravens works at Center for Neurological Disorders in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.