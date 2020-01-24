Overview of Dr. George Crawford, MD

Dr. George Crawford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crawford works at Crawford Clinic in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.