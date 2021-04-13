Dr. George Cristescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cristescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Cristescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Cristescu, MD
Dr. George Cristescu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Cristescu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cristescu's Office Locations
-
1
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-6611
-
2
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2241
-
3
Bay Tower Nursing Center Inc101 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 738-6611
-
4
Sebastian Trombatore M.d. LLC300 Toll Gate Rd Ste 305, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 738-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cristescu?
I would highly recommend Dr. Cristescu to my friends and family. I was an emergency surgery patient at Kent Hospital on March 20. I am very thankful for the skills and knowledge of this surgeon. My surgery was very complicated and I am very thankful to have survived.
About Dr. George Cristescu, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1568606960
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Huron Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cristescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cristescu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cristescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cristescu works at
Dr. Cristescu has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cristescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cristescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cristescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cristescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cristescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.