Overview of Dr. George Cristescu, MD

Dr. George Cristescu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation



Dr. Cristescu works at Primary Medical Group in Warwick, RI with other offices in Pawtucket, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.