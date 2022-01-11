See All Vascular Surgeons in Amherst, NY
Dr. George Curl, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Curl, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Amherst, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Curl, MD

Dr. George Curl, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Vamc

Dr. Curl works at Access Care in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Vascular Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Steenberge, MD
Dr. Sean Steenberge, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jarrad Rowse, MD
Dr. Jarrad Rowse, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD
Dr. Javier Alvarez-Tostado, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Curl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Access Care
    4960 Harlem Rd Ste 100, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-3301
  2. 2
    Buffalo Endovascular and Vascular Surgical Assoc
    100 High St # C1, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 859-3301
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Curl?

    Jan 11, 2022
    Staff is very professional! Dr Curl Is very knowledgeable and compassionate! He is a great dr.
    Chris Opera — Jan 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Curl, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Curl, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Curl to family and friends

    Dr. Curl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Curl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Curl, MD.

    About Dr. George Curl, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144287160
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vamc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Curl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curl has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Curl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.