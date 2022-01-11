Dr. George Curl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Curl, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Curl, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with Vamc
Access Care4960 Harlem Rd Ste 100, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 859-3301
Buffalo Endovascular and Vascular Surgical Assoc100 High St # C1, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-3301Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Staff is very professional! Dr Curl Is very knowledgeable and compassionate! He is a great dr.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Vamc
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Curl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curl has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Curl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.