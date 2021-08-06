Dr. George Dangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dangas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Dangas, MD
Dr. George Dangas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cardiovasc Inst/Mt Sinai Med Ctr
Dr. Dangas works at
Dr. Dangas' Office Locations
-
1
Guggenheim Pavilion1190 5th Ave Bldg 1S, New York, NY 10029 Directions
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Queens2520 30th Ave Fl 5, Long Island City, NY 11102 DirectionsWednesday2:30pm - 6:45pm
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors Queens196 03 42 Ave, Flushing, NY 11361 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dangus Performed my cardiac catheterization. He is a top specialist and did an excellent job. However, for all he knew he could have been performing the surgery on a cat. He met with me for five seconds before the surgery because I requested to meet him, and he never said a word to me afterwards. He was just cold and sterile as his instruments but that does not take away from the fact that I am grateful for his immense knowledge and expertise
About Dr. George Dangas, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Greek
- Male
- 1124105002
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovasc Inst/Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- The Miriam Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
