Overview of Dr. George Dangas, MD

Dr. George Dangas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cardiovasc Inst/Mt Sinai Med Ctr



Dr. Dangas works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Long Island City, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.