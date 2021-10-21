Dr. George Daniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Daniel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Daniel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Daniel works at
Locations
Daniel Heart & Vascular Center, PA2923 S Federal Hwy Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
George Daniel, MD2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 210, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 752-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best!
About Dr. George Daniel, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194799502
Education & Certifications
- Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel works at
Dr. Daniel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniel speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniel.
