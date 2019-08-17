Dr. George Daul Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daul Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Daul Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. George Daul Jr, MD
Dr. George Daul Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane
Dr. Daul Jr works at
Dr. Daul Jr's Office Locations
Regional Medical Rental & Sales621 Distributors Row, New Orleans, LA 70123 Directions (504) 729-4414Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daul is a very knowledgeable psychiatrist. His style is laid-back but he doesn’t miss a thing when I am speaking with him. He has been an enormous help to me. He’s a great listener and is easy to talk to. I trust him completely because I know that he knows his business and that he has MY best interest in his mind.
About Dr. George Daul Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Charity Hosp La-Tulane
- Psychiatry
Dr. Daul Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daul Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daul Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daul Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daul Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daul Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daul Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.