Dr. George Daul Jr, MD

Psychiatry
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Overview of Dr. George Daul Jr, MD

Dr. George Daul Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane

Dr. Daul Jr works at Professional Psychotherapy Network in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daul Jr's Office Locations

    Regional Medical Rental & Sales
    621 Distributors Row, New Orleans, LA 70123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 729-4414
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2019
    Dr. Daul is a very knowledgeable psychiatrist. His style is laid-back but he doesn’t miss a thing when I am speaking with him. He has been an enormous help to me. He’s a great listener and is easy to talk to. I trust him completely because I know that he knows his business and that he has MY best interest in his mind.
    Tom — Aug 17, 2019
    About Dr. George Daul Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1629039839
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane
    • Charity Hosp La-Tulane
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Daul Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daul Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daul Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daul Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daul Jr works at Professional Psychotherapy Network in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Daul Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daul Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daul Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daul Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daul Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

