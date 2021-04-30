Dr. George Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. George Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Dr. Armand Neal Desanctis Jr MD2101 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 475-9626
5311 Limestone Rd Ste 204, Wilmington, DE 19808
Directions
(302) 234-0783
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Davis is very thorough and explains procedures in a way that a layman understands He makes his patients feel comfortable and he has a great sense of humor to put on at ease I would certainly recommend him to friends
About Dr. George Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1346210887
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.