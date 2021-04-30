Overview

Dr. George Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Dr. Armand Neal Desanctis Jr MD in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.