Dr. George Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dawson, MD
Overview
Dr. George Dawson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Dr. Dawson works at
Locations
-
1
Sooner Pain Clinic LLC5509 Main St Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73115 Directions (405) 604-0901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawson?
Dr. Dawson, wife and staff are awesome to their clients they care about all the patients needs and concerns they are very honest, friendly and always make sure you feel at ease. I would highly recommend Dr. Dawson and his facility and would give ten star review if I could! ???
About Dr. George Dawson, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1750379855
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.