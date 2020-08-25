Dr. George Delshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Delshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. George Delshad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Lawrence L Menzer MD15211 Vanowen St Ste 310, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 830-6970
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Emergency Medicine Assocs18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 881-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Delshad is a great doctor, he is too friendly with all patient and staff. He delivered our two babies, no problem after surgery. Staffs are very friendly and helpful specially my dear Sonia ....she is awesome. The new office is very nice and clean.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1760493076
- Jamaica Hospital Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University Of Southern California
