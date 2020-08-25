See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. George Delshad, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Delshad, MD

Dr. George Delshad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Delshad works at Lawrence L Menzer MD in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA and Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delshad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence L Menzer MD
    15211 Vanowen St Ste 310, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 830-6970
  2. 2
    Diabetes Education Office
    15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-8051
  3. 3
    Emergency Medicine Assocs
    18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 881-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Perimenopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr Delshad is a great doctor, he is too friendly with all patient and staff. He delivered our two babies, no problem after surgery. Staffs are very friendly and helpful specially my dear Sonia ....she is awesome. The new office is very nice and clean.
    Khaleda Begum — Aug 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. George Delshad, MD
    About Dr. George Delshad, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760493076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jamaica Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Delshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delshad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Delshad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delshad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

