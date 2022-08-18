Overview of Dr. George Diaz, MD

Dr. George Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Diaz works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Traumatic Brain Injury and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.