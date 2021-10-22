See All Gastroenterologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. George Dickstein, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Dickstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Dickstein works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - Framingham
    475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 620-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. George Dickstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720054356
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

