Dr. George Dimeling, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Dimeling, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Dimeling works at CHI Saint Joseph Health Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery
    1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B275, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-2334
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Main Campus Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. George Dimeling, MD

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932398161
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Stanford Hospital
Medical Education
  • Drexel U, College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. George Dimeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dimeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dimeling works at CHI Saint Joseph Health Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Dimeling’s profile.

Dr. Dimeling has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimeling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Dimeling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimeling.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

