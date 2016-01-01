Dr. George Dimeling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dimeling, MD
Overview
Dr. George Dimeling, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste B275, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 278-2334Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Dimeling, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932398161
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
