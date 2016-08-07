Dr. George Dirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dirani, MD
Overview of Dr. George Dirani, MD
Dr. George Dirani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Dr. Dirani works at
Dr. Dirani's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Cardiology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 587-2300
-
2
Omg 1pc27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 101, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 544-9050
-
3
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (248) 587-2300
-
4
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 587-2300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dirani?
Dr. Dirani is very professional, makes sure his patients leaves his office understanding everything he has explained to them,including diagnosis and test. He listens to what we have to say and has lot of patience. Couldn't ask for a better Doctor.
About Dr. George Dirani, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1619310885
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dirani accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirani works at
Dr. Dirani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.