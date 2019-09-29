Dr. George Domb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Domb, MD
Overview of Dr. George Domb, MD
Dr. George Domb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Domb works at
Dr. Domb's Office Locations
-
1
Shasta Ent. Specialists2125 COURT ST, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 242-5600
-
2
Shasta Regional Medical Center1100 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Domb?
From the minute I walked in the office I was treated with respect and professionally The staff is very outgoing and friendly and Dr. Domb has the best personality. He made me very comfortable and did wonders for my sinus and ears. Thanks to Dr. Domb and his staff
About Dr. George Domb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962426833
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domb works at
Dr. Domb speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Domb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.