Dr. George Dooneief, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
The Neurology Group721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
The Neurology Group1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Consumer Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I was a patient of Dr. Dooneief for many years and was always pleased with the care I received. He is a blunt person which not everyone might prefer but he is a great doctor as long as you don't mind that! Also, Donna and the women at the front desk were always so very nice and helpful!!
- Geriatric Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Neurology
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
