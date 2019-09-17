Dr. George Dreszer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreszer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dreszer, MD
Overview
Dr. George Dreszer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Dreszer works at
Locations
-
1
Vangaurd Aesthetic Plastic Surgery2320 NE 9th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 563-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreszer?
I was referred to Dr George through a friend, upon meeting him he was caring, compassionate and wanted to help. I had a severe abdominal separation and he had to reconstruct my belly button due to a previous surgery and when I left I knew he would be the one ( I went to four other doctors). He made me feel comfortable, I felt I was in great hands. I am now 8 weeks post-surgery, I am very pleased with my results thus far. The incisions and scars look great and I’m confident will only get better. The office staff is courteous and professional not to mention the office is beautiful and smells AMAZING !
About Dr. George Dreszer, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134353345
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dreszer accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dreszer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dreszer works at
Dr. Dreszer has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreszer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dreszer speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreszer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreszer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreszer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreszer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.