Dr. George Dreszer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (75)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Dreszer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Dreszer works at Vanguard Plastic Surgery PLLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Vangaurd Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    2320 NE 9th St Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 (954) 563-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction
Liposuction
Breast Ptosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Breast Hypoplasia
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dermabrasion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Lip Cancer
Localized Fat Deposits
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 17, 2019
    I was referred to Dr George through a friend, upon meeting him he was caring, compassionate and wanted to help. I had a severe abdominal separation and he had to reconstruct my belly button due to a previous surgery and when I left I knew he would be the one ( I went to four other doctors). He made me feel comfortable, I felt I was in great hands. I am now 8 weeks post-surgery, I am very pleased with my results thus far. The incisions and scars look great and I’m confident will only get better. The office staff is courteous and professional not to mention the office is beautiful and smells AMAZING !
    Dawn Fort Lauderdale — Sep 17, 2019
    About Dr. George Dreszer, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134353345
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Dreszer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreszer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreszer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dreszer works at Vanguard Plastic Surgery PLLC in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dreszer’s profile.

    Dr. Dreszer has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dreszer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreszer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreszer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreszer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreszer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

