Dr. George Drew, DO
Overview
Dr. George Drew, DO is a Dermatologist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.
Locations
Marion Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic1063 HARDING MEMORIAL PKWY, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 244-8550
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-4529Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hardin Memorial Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was efficient, effective, pleasant and fixed the problem.
About Dr. George Drew, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245298009
Education & Certifications
- Forest Park Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew has seen patients for Intertrigo, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
