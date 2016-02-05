Overview

Dr. George Drew, DO is a Dermatologist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hardin Memorial Hospital and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Drew works at Dermatology Associates Of Mid-Ohio in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.