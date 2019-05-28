See All Podiatrists in Quincy, MA
Dr. George Ducach, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Ducach, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Quincy, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Ducach, DPM

Dr. George Ducach, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Quincy, MA. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Ducach works at George J. Ducach Dpm PC in Quincy, MA with other offices in Milton, MA, Sandwich, MA and South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
Dr. Eric Kosofsky, DPM
4.4 (32)
View Profile

Dr. Ducach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    George J. Ducach Dpm PC
    1261 Furnace Brook Pkwy Ste 18, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 888-8388
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-milton
    199 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, MA 02186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 696-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    Foot Specialists Of New England
    449 Route 130 Ste 5, Sandwich, MA 02563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 888-8338
  4. 4
    South Shore Hospital
    55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 340-8585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ducach?

    May 28, 2019
    Great Doctor. Plantaid fascitits surgery was such a relief. Would not hesitate to have it again on my other foot if need be.
    — May 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Ducach, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Ducach, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ducach to family and friends

    Dr. Ducach's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ducach

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Ducach, DPM.

    About Dr. George Ducach, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467427484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Ducach, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ducach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ducach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ducach has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. George Ducach, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.