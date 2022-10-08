Overview

Dr. George Duvall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Duvall works at Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.