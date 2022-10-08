Dr. George Duvall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Duvall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Duvall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Duvall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mother Frances Hospital910 E Houston St, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 531-4268
-
2
Trinity Primary Care Clinic520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 510-8718
-
3
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duvall?
66 years old and first colonoscopy. When all is said and done, can't imagine what my fears were. Doctor Duvall was great as well as the rest of the staff. Professionally handled from the time I went thru the doors at Christus Medical Plaza. Worst part about the whole adventure was the drink preparing me for the colonoscopy but it really wasn't that bad either. It was mainly the volume of liquid you have to consume. I will be keeping Dr. Duvall as my gastroenterologist for sure. He was great. Thanks again to him and his staff.
About Dr. George Duvall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1073526604
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duvall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duvall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duvall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvall works at
Dr. Duvall has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duvall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.