Dr. George Economy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Economy, DMD
Overview
Dr. George Economy, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Dr. Economy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Economy, George P DMD PA254 S Irby St, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 773-2750
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Economy?
About Dr. George Economy, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073731055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Economy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Economy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Economy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Economy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Economy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Economy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.