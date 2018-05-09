Overview of Dr. George Eid, MD

Dr. George Eid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Eid works at Wpahs Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Canonsburg, PA and Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.