Dr. George El-Bahri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Fac Francaise de Med de U St Joseph and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.



Dr. El-Bahri works at OrthoOne - Orange Park in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.