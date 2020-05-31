Dr. George Elgart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Elgart, MD
Overview
Dr. George Elgart, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth Outpatient Center1295 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-8644
UHealth Dermatology at South Miami7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 243-6704
UHealth Dermatology at Coral Gables1828 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 243-6704
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor. Very caring, and thorough. He makes sure to follow up on every patient.
About Dr. George Elgart, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275561573
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgart has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgart has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.