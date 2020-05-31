Overview

Dr. George Elgart, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical & Laboratory Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Elgart works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.