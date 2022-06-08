See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. George Elkhoury, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (60)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. George Elkhoury, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Elkhoury works at Hubert M. Gulak, MD in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George F. Elkhoury MD
    2650 Elm Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 705-1239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Pain Management
Postoperative Pain
Anesthesia
Pain Management
Postoperative Pain

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. George Elkhoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1215950829
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wash
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
