Dr. George Ellis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.
Newpoint Behavioral Health Care1070 MAIN ST, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 845-8050
Acenda Inc.42 Delsea Dr S, Glassboro, NJ 08028 Directions (844) 422-3632
Newpoint Behavioral Health Care Inc.404 TATUM ST, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellis is very pleasant and professional, answers all of your questions and is very insightful and knowledgeable about many things. He not only helps me maintain my mental health, when I got breast cancer he was very compassionate towards me and gave me some great advice on how to cope with this as well as the mental issues that bring me to Newpoint! I would recommend him to friends or anyone needing his services for that matter! He gets five stars indeed!
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487729141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Psychiatry
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
