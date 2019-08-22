Overview of Dr. George Ellis, MD

Dr. George Ellis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.



Dr. Ellis works at Newpoint Behavioral Health Care in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Glassboro, NJ and Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.