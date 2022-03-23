Dr. George Emerick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Emerick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Emerick, MD
Dr. George Emerick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Emerick works at
Dr. Emerick's Office Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Wellington1395 S State Road 7 Ste 450, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 484-5574Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Boynton Beach8188 S Jog Rd Ste 203, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 484-5575
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - West Palm Beach560 Village Blvd Ste 315, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 484-5577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He best with since 2005
About Dr. George Emerick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225093560
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Health/Lankenau Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
