Dr. Phillip Engeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Engeler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Engeler, MD
Dr. Phillip Engeler, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Magruder Hospital.
Dr. Engeler works at
Dr. Engeler's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, Sandusky417 Quarry Lakes Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (216) 353-0339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Engeler?
About Dr. Phillip Engeler, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407854870
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Fisher-Titus Medical Center
- Magruder Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engeler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engeler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Engeler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engeler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.