Overview

Dr. George Estill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Estill works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Corydon, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.