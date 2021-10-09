Dr. George Falk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Falk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Falk, MD
Dr. George Falk, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Falk's Office Locations
George A Falk MD PC150 E 77th St Ofc 1D, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 452-9661
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
His abilities and his integrity are special, unique, and very reassuring.
About Dr. George Falk, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1073610531
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
