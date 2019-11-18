Overview

Dr. George Fehrenbacher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Fehrenbacher works at Roseville Cardiology Medical Associates Inc. in Roseville, CA with other offices in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.