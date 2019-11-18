Dr. George Fehrenbacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fehrenbacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Fehrenbacher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. George Fehrenbacher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Fehrenbacher works at
Locations
-
1
Roseville Cardiology Medical Associates Inc.2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 175, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 782-4009
-
2
Roseville Cardiology11971 Heritage Oak Pl Ste 7/8, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (916) 782-2146
-
3
Sutter Roseville Medical Center1 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 781-1000SaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fehrenbacher?
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. George Fehrenbacher, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1265404289
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fehrenbacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fehrenbacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fehrenbacher works at
Dr. Fehrenbacher has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fehrenbacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehrenbacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehrenbacher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehrenbacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehrenbacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.