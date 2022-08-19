See All Interventional Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. George Fernaine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. George Fernaine, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. George Fernaine, MD

Dr. George Fernaine, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Fernaine works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernaine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Office
    1045 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:30pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:30pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fernaine?

    Aug 19, 2022
    I became a patient of cardiologist Dr. George Fernaine, due to a recommendation an old and close friend of mine (Jacoel. E.), who continues to be his successful patient since 2014 when this Doctor returned him back to life after experiencing a very critical cardiac situation – GOD BLESS HIM! My opinion? ... Dr. George Fernaine is really an exceptional one! He is very attentive to all your concerns, very competent professional and with excellent bedside manner. He, while explaining very carefully and in details, is very helpful in coming up with the plan to address your situation and makes you feel in sure hands and very well cared. I have had also best opinions for his staff, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge and Hospital. I strongly recommend Dr. George Fernaine, as well as NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge Clinic and Hospital.
    Marketin T. — Aug 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Fernaine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. George Fernaine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fernaine to family and friends

    Dr. Fernaine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fernaine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. George Fernaine, MD.

    About Dr. George Fernaine, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184731119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Vincents
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
    • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Fernaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernaine works at Physician Office in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fernaine’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernaine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.