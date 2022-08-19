Dr. George Fernaine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernaine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Fernaine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Fernaine, MD
Dr. George Fernaine, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Fernaine works at
Dr. Fernaine's Office Locations
-
1
Physician Office1045 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:30pm - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernaine?
I became a patient of cardiologist Dr. George Fernaine, due to a recommendation an old and close friend of mine (Jacoel. E.), who continues to be his successful patient since 2014 when this Doctor returned him back to life after experiencing a very critical cardiac situation – GOD BLESS HIM! My opinion? ... Dr. George Fernaine is really an exceptional one! He is very attentive to all your concerns, very competent professional and with excellent bedside manner. He, while explaining very carefully and in details, is very helpful in coming up with the plan to address your situation and makes you feel in sure hands and very well cared. I have had also best opinions for his staff, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge and Hospital. I strongly recommend Dr. George Fernaine, as well as NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge Clinic and Hospital.
About Dr. George Fernaine, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184731119
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St Vincents
- St Vincents
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernaine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernaine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fernaine using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fernaine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernaine works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernaine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernaine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernaine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernaine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.