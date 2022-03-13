Overview

Dr. George Ferzli, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. Joseph University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ferzli works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.