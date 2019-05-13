Dr. Feussner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Feussner, MD
Overview of Dr. George Feussner, MD
Dr. George Feussner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Feussner works at
Dr. Feussner's Office Locations
George G. Feussner MD PA7106 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
WONDERFUL. ACCURATE DIAGNOSIS. TREATMENT SUCCESSFUL. I WAS IN A WHEELCHAIR FOR 2 YRS, DR FEUSSNER DIAGNOSED AND HIS PLAN OF CARE WORKED. I NEVER FELT RUSHED. VERY PROFESSIONAL, VERY EMPATHETIC, VERY FRIENDLY. THE STAFF IS GREAT. HE IS THE VERY BEST NEUROLOGIST.I RECOMMEND HIM TO EVERYONE. HE IS A MASTER WITH GIVING ESI'S.
About Dr. George Feussner, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1487752333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feussner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feussner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feussner has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feussner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Feussner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feussner.
