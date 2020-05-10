See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Rego Park, NY
Dr. George Fielding, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. George Fielding, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Queensland Faculty Of Med Herston Queensland Australia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Fielding works at NYU Langone Weight Management Program in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY, Monroe, NY, Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Bariatric Surgery
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Scafuri & Associates
    682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  3. 3
    Endocrine Associates of Rockland
    5B Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  4. 4
    Orange County
    745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  5. 5
    Dr. Scafuri & Associates
    3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  6. 6
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Endoscopy & Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  7. 7
    Midtown Office (CMH)
    555 Madison Ave Frnt 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  8. 8
    NYU at Williamsburg
    101 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166
  9. 9
    NYU Langone Weight Management Program
    530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-3166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. George Fielding, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457345241
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Royal Brisbane Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Queensland Faculty Of Med Herston Queensland Australia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Fielding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fielding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fielding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fielding has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fielding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fielding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fielding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fielding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fielding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

