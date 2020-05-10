Overview

Dr. George Fielding, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Queensland Faculty Of Med Herston Queensland Australia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Fielding works at NYU Langone Weight Management Program in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY, Monroe, NY, Brooklyn, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.