Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD

Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Fisher Jr works at Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A. in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fisher Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A.
    3318 S ALAMEDA ST, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 (361) 854-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Laryngitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Laryngitis
Earwax Buildup
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Labyrinthitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Facial Fracture
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Motion Sickness
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Pharyngitis
Puncture Aspiration
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsillitis
Uvulectomy
Vocal Cord Polyp
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 07, 2022
    About Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    53 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1558366070
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
