Overview of Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD

Dr. George Fisher Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Fisher Jr works at Ear, Nose, & Throat Associates of Corpus Christi, P.A. in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Vertigo and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.