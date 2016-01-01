Overview of Dr. George Flanigan III, MD

Dr. George Flanigan III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Flanigan III works at Verdugo Medical Care Inc. in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.