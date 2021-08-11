Overview of Dr. George Florakis, MD

Dr. George Florakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Florakis works at ColumbiaDoctors - 110 Brook Street in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Transplant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.