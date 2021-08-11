Dr. George Florakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Florakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Florakis, MD
Overview of Dr. George Florakis, MD
Dr. George Florakis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Cornea Pllc110 Brook St, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-1641
New York Cornea Pllc635 W 165th St Ste 303, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3378
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Professional Great results
- English, French
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Florakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Florakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Florakis has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Transplant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Florakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Florakis speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Florakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Florakis.
