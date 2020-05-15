Dr. George Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Foster, MD
Dr. George Foster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Emergency Medicine Physicians3001 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Horizon Womens Health3005 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 898-6921
Nevada Spine Institute1485 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 103, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 898-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Henderson Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Love Dr Foster He will be delivering my first child this May! Would not go anywhere else Been with him since 2016
About Dr. George Foster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Med Center
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- St. Mary's University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
