Dr. George Fournier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fournier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Fournier, MD
Overview of Dr. George Fournier, MD
Dr. George Fournier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Fournier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fournier's Office Locations
-
1
Ft. Lauderdale Eye Associates2466 E Commercial Blvd Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 492-1177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fournier?
Eye injury with a chemical spray
About Dr. George Fournier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265479646
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye Ear Infirm/Harvard
- U Hawaii
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fournier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fournier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fournier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fournier works at
Dr. Fournier has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Entropion and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fournier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fournier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fournier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fournier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fournier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.