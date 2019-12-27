Overview of Dr. George Fournier, MD

Dr. George Fournier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Fournier works at Ft. Lauderdale Eye Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Entropion and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.