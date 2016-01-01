Overview

Dr. George Freed, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bergenfield, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Freed works at Drs. Freed and Gliksman in Bergenfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.