Dr. George Frem, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. George Frem, MD

Dr. George Frem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from U Of St George's Sch Med and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber.

Dr. Frem works at Prime Care Providers in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Slater Laboratories Inc
    1013 Menoher Blvd, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 254-4885
  2. 2
    Prodigy Dialysis, LLC
    105 Metzler St, Johnstown, PA 15904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 262-7560
  3. 3
    The Kidney Center, LLC
    88 Osborne St, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 539-0798

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frem?

    Jun 02, 2021
    I’m so glad I got to see Dr. Frem. He explains things so you understand them. He is a very caring Dr. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Shelley Farkad — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. George Frem, MD
    About Dr. George Frem, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053315549
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Waterbury Hospital Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Waterbury Hosp Hlth Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • U Of St George's Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern Uinversity
    Undergraduate School

