Overview of Dr. George Frem, MD

Dr. George Frem, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from U Of St George's Sch Med and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber.



Dr. Frem works at Prime Care Providers in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.