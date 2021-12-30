Dr. Friedhoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George Friedhoff, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. George Friedhoff, DO
Dr. George Friedhoff, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Dr. Friedhoff works at
Dr. Friedhoff's Office Locations
St Vincent Medical Group6701 Rockside Rd Ste 103, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 676-1234
St.Vincent Diagnostic Imaging Center4400 Rockside Rd Ste 2200, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 369-2800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedhoff?
A wonderful doctor! Kind, pleasant, enthusiastic, and understanding. Results from his treatments have been wonderful. I have recommended him to others with enthusiasm.
About Dr. George Friedhoff, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1043522634
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Meth Hosp-Ohio State U
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Hosp
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- The Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedhoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedhoff works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedhoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.