Dr. George Fuhrman, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. George Fuhrman, MD
Overview of Dr. George Fuhrman, MD
Dr. George Fuhrman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Fuhrman works at
Dr. Fuhrman's Office Locations
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4070
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Would not go to anyone else. Excellent physician. Wonderful bedside manner. Keeps you informed and included in all decisions.
About Dr. George Fuhrman, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1215997564
Education & Certifications
- M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuhrman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuhrman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuhrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fuhrman works at
Dr. Fuhrman has seen patients for Appendicitis, Incisional Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuhrman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuhrman speaks Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuhrman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuhrman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuhrman, there are benefits to both methods.