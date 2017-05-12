Overview of Dr. George Fuhrman, MD

Dr. George Fuhrman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Fuhrman works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Incisional Hernia and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.