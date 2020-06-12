Dr. George Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Fuller, MD
Overview of Dr. George Fuller, MD
Dr. George Fuller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Hamilton Medical Group4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 208, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-6100
Hamilton Medical Group - Main4809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 981-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fuller is a great Gynecologist. He has excellent bedside manners. He is a good listener.Tara and Melissa are very professional. I love all of them.
About Dr. George Fuller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
- Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.